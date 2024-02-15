PPSC Chairman Zafar Iqbal addresses his farewell meeting

(@FahadShabbir)

The Punjab Public Service Commission held a farewell meeting for Lt-Gen (retd) Malik Zafar Iqbal on conclusion of his three-year term as the PPSC chairman, here on Thursday

Addressing the PPSC staff, Zafar Iqbal expressed gratitude to the entire team and highlighted the comprehensive transformation, taking place within the organisation, during his tenure. The PPSC underwent significant reforms aimed at restoring the public trust in the recruitment process and developing it on modern lines. Central to the reforms was the revamping and streamlining of the examination process and establishment of a new data bank, along with development of software for streamlining examination processes. Additionally, the introduction of an e-pay system for exam fees and establishment of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) point to verify candidates' identities further enhanced transparency and security.

To combat impersonation and prevent paper leakage, jammers were installed at all PPSC examination centres, and an intelligence and vigilance wing had also been established to monitor the entire examination process.

Moreover, an adviser cell was created to ensure transparency in the nomination of advisers, a first in the PPSC's history. The outgoing chairman also emphasised the importance of professional development, highlighting the initiation of HR trainings through MPDD for PPSC staff. Looking ahead, he outlined plans for digitalizing PPSC's business processes and implementing computer-based testing systems by 2025, alongside the expansion of PPSC offices from seven to thirteen to better serve candidates.

In 2023 alone, the PPSC successfully recruited 9,462 candidates (fourth highest till now). Expressing optimism for the future, he expressed confidence that the ongoing projects would be carried forward and completed under the new leadership. The commission members acknowledged that his legacy would be marked for ushering in a new era of transparency, efficiency, and professionalism within the organisation.