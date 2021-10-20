PR earns Rs 48,651.7 mln during 2020-21: National Assembly told

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Wednesday informed the National Assembly that Pakistan Railways has earned Rs 48,651.7 million during 2020-21 as compared to Rs 47,587.9 million during 2019-20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Wednesday informed the National Assembly that Pakistan Railways has earned Rs 48,651.7 million during 2020-21 as compared to Rs 47,587.9 million during 2019-20.

Responding to a question during question hour, he said working expenses of Pakistan Railways have also decreased to Rs 95,883.8 million in 2020-21 as compared to Rs 97,740.4 million in 2019-20He said that accounts of Pakistan Railways for the financial year 2018-19 and 2019-20 have been audited by the Auditor General of Pakistan.

Similarly, accounts of the financial year 2020-21 will also be audited by the Auditor General of Pakistan, he added.