'Practical steps underway for hokey promotion'

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) Member Provincial Assembly Punjab & General Secretary Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Rana Munawer Ghous Sunday said practical steps were underway for the promotion of hockey.

Talking to APP, he said the government was working on a war-footing to promote hockey and bring back Pakistan's glorious time.

He appreciated the outstanding performance of the Pakistan hockey team in the Azlan Shah Hockey Cup in Malaysia.

“They also played well against Japan in the final. Win and loss are a part of the game.

After a long time, the national team had reached the final of a mega tournament which is encouraging," he added.