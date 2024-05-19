Open Menu

'Practical Steps Underway For Hokey Promotion'

Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2024 | 03:20 PM

'Practical steps underway for hokey promotion'

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) Member Provincial Assembly Punjab & General Secretary Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Rana Munawer Ghous Sunday said practical steps were underway for the promotion of hockey.

Talking to APP, he said the government was working on a war-footing to promote hockey and bring back Pakistan's glorious time.

He appreciated the outstanding performance of the Pakistan hockey team in the Azlan Shah Hockey Cup in Malaysia.

“They also played well against Japan in the final. Win and loss are a part of the game.

After a long time, the national team had reached the final of a mega tournament which is encouraging," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hockey Punjab Provincial Assembly Japan Malaysia Sunday Muslim Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

16 hours ago
 'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in ' ..

'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'

16 hours ago
 UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah sinc ..

UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation

16 hours ago
 CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT cit ..

CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT city’ in Lahore

16 hours ago
PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make busine ..

PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make businesses easier

16 hours ago
 Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28

Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28

16 hours ago
 Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off R ..

Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off Romania

16 hours ago
 Georgia president vetoes controversial 'foreign in ..

Georgia president vetoes controversial 'foreign influence' law

16 hours ago
 600-kg dead meat seized, 2 arrested

600-kg dead meat seized, 2 arrested

16 hours ago
 Trump to rouse firearm owners at gun lobby gatheri ..

Trump to rouse firearm owners at gun lobby gathering

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan