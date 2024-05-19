'Practical Steps Underway For Hokey Promotion'
Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2024 | 03:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) Member Provincial Assembly Punjab & General Secretary Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Rana Munawer Ghous Sunday said practical steps were underway for the promotion of hockey.
Talking to APP, he said the government was working on a war-footing to promote hockey and bring back Pakistan's glorious time.
He appreciated the outstanding performance of the Pakistan hockey team in the Azlan Shah Hockey Cup in Malaysia.
“They also played well against Japan in the final. Win and loss are a part of the game.
After a long time, the national team had reached the final of a mega tournament which is encouraging," he added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024
Football: Scottish Premiership table
'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'
UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation
CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT city’ in Lahore
PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make businesses easier
Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28
Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off Romania
Georgia president vetoes controversial 'foreign influence' law
600-kg dead meat seized, 2 arrested
Trump to rouse firearm owners at gun lobby gathering
More Stories From Pakistan
-
JKNF pays homage to Mirwaiz Farooq, A G Lone, others2 minutes ago
-
PFA disposes off 400kg unhygienic meat, one butcher held2 minutes ago
-
Rwp Police arrest 78 most wanted POs22 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders indiscriminate action against illegal housing schemes22 minutes ago
-
NH&MP launches drive against overloading at Highways22 minutes ago
-
City Mayor Mardan emphasizes progress toward sustainable development22 minutes ago
-
Transporters directed to slash fares by 5% on all routes22 minutes ago
-
Cattle farmers sensitized to protect animals against blistering heat wave32 minutes ago
-
Irony of fate: Education faces climate challenges42 minutes ago
-
By-Elections NA 148: Polling process continues peacefully52 minutes ago
-
APSUP strongly condemns recent attacks on Pakistani students in Kyrgystan1 hour ago
-
Govt efforts for hockey revival will bear fruit in future1 hour ago