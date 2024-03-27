Prayer meeting held to pay homage to Mirwaiz Yousaf Shah

All-Parties Hurriyat Conference(APHC) of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan on Wednesday organized a prayer meeting to pay homage to the former President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Mirwaiz Yusuf Shah and Advocate Jalil Andrabi. According to a statement issued here, the meeting was presided over by the APHC convener Mehmood Ahmed Sagar

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) All-Parties Hurriyat Conference(APHC) of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan on Wednesday organized a prayer meeting to pay homage to the former President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Mirwaiz Yusuf Shah and Advocate Jalil Andrabi. According to a statement issued here, the meeting was presided over by the APHC convener Mehmood Ahmed Sagar.

Speaking on the occasion,Mahmood Ahmed Sagar said that Mirwaiz Kashmir had made a great achievement in translation and interpretation of the Holy Quran in the Kashmiri language, which would be remembered till the end of the world.

Appreciating the sacrifices of human rights activist, Advocate Jalil Andrabi on his death anniversary, he said that the brutal killing of Andrabi was imprinted in the hearts of Kashmiris and the Kashmiri people can never forget him.

Well-known Kashmiri human rights activist and senior lawyer, Advocate Jalil Andrabi’s family was deprived of justice despite the passage of 28 years,he said and added that “Jalil Andrabi was arrested by Major Avtar Singh of 35 Rashtriya Rifles of the Indian Army on March 8, 1996 and his body was recovered three weeks later on March 27, 1996, from the river Jhelum near Padshahi Bagh in Srinagar.

Indian soldiers martyred Jalil Andrabi for exposing human rights violations in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and he used to criticize the crimes of Indian soldiers in the region until the last day.

Muhammad Sagar reiterated his commitment to continue his mission till the independence of Kashmir and appealed to the famous human rights protection organizations of the world, especially Amnesty International, Isha Watch and the United Nations Human Rights Commission, to take serious notice of the worst violations of human rights by the Indian forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

He urged the international community to increase pressure on India to stop serious violations of human rights in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

On the occasion, Mirwaiz Maulvi Yusuf Shah, Advocate Jalil Andrabi, Ashfaq Majeed Wani, Dr. Abdullah Gauro, Basheer Siddiqui and other martyrs of Kashmir were prayed for elevation while Altaf Hussain Wani, Sheikh Abdulmatin, Muhammad Rafiq Dar, Sanawala Dar, Imtiaz Wani, Sheikh Muhammad Yaqub, Nasar Mirza, Advocate Parvez Ahmed, Sheikh Abdul Majid, Muhammad Ashraf Dar, Manzoor Ahmad Dar, Mushtaq Ahmed Butt, Gulshan Ahmed, Mian Muzaffar. Zahid Ashraf, Nazir Ahmed Karnai, Muhammad Shafi Dad, Qazi Imran, Imtiaz Butt, Ataullah and others also participated in the prayer meeting.