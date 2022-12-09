Pregnant woman killed in cross firing

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Long-standing enmity and litigation turned into bloodshed as a pregnant woman was killed in cross-firing between the two opposite groups.

The deceased named Farzana Bibi is wife of a local labourer.

Her sister with a three-year-old daughter, Zainab, who was sitting nearby her mother got critically injured by the bullet shots. The heirs placed the body on road to hold a protest against the police for not arresting any of the accused until now.

According to the heirs, it was the third murder in a month with more than a dozen people wounded out of them two critical could breathe their last anytime.

The situation caused panic with the police of Sahuka Police Station saying it had started strict action.

A horrible fight erupted today between two groups in Suburban area, Deewan Sahib.

The accused fled the scene while holding aerial firing.

On the other hand, DPO Zafar Buzdar said that the police were taking strict action against the armed accused.

He assured of providing justice to victims and sending the criminals behind bars very soon.