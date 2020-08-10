UrduPoint.com
Preparations Afoot To Celebrate Independence Day

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 02:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Preparations to mark the Independence Day of Pakistan in a befitting manner on August 14 are in full swing here as the azadi festivities are gaining momentum.

Sale of Independence Day related items including national flags, buntings, badges, dresses and other items at makeshift stalls has reached its peak.

Nowadays, printers and makers of buntings, flags, banners and badges are fully engaged in their business.

Citizens particularly youngsters are getting ready to celebrate the 74nd Independence Day on Aug 14, Friday with great enthusiasm and national zeal.

Children were seemed overwhelmed and seemed busy collecting stickers, badges and also beautifying their bicycles with special stickers inscribed with messages of Independence Day.

The makers of buntings, flags, banners and badges are working round the clock to meet demand as well to other adjoining areas of the city.

Arrangements are also underway for organizing special programs to commemorate the Independence Day. The city district government has also chalked out a plan in this regard.

A number of stalls with buntings, flags, badges and other items have been established in main city markets including Tench Bhatta, Saddar Bazaar, Raja Bazaar, urdu Bazaar, Benazir Bhutto Road, Buni Market and other areas of the city.

The beautiful stalls set up almost all roads of commercial areas in the city are attracting the citizens, especially kids.

The most enthusiastic are the children who are busy in collecting badges and also beautifying their bicycles with special stickers inscribed with messages of Independence Day.

A vendor at Saddar while talking to APP said the demand for the national flag and badges was on the rise as the independence day is getting nearer. The motorists were also buying national flags to hoist on their cars, he added.

Another seller in Moti Bazar commented that like every year, this year too, the vendors at their stalls were doing a roaring business nowadays.

A student said, "We are purchasing different items from footpath stalls as the prices of the items are low as compared to the shops." According to program, the day would dawn with special prayers in mosques for the integrity, solidarity and development of Pakistan.

The day is celebrated across the country with flag raising ceremonies, tributes to the national heroes and fireworks taking place.

Nowadays, national songs are in the air which gives the message that the whole nation is united. The national flags are being hoisted at the important buildings to celebrate the day in befitting manners.

