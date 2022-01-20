President Alvi arrives in Gwadar on two-day visit

President Dr Arif Alvi, accompanied by Begum Samina Alvi, arrived here Thursday on two-day visit on Thursday

GWADAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi, accompanied by Begum Samina Alvi, arrived here Thursday on two-day visit on Thursday.

Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha and Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo greeted the President at the airport.

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri also arrived along with the President.