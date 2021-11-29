President Alvi, Turkish President Erdogan agree to enhance ties, trade

(@FahadShabbir)

Leaders of the Economic Cooperation Organization have called for boosting regional economic ties and pledged to provide assistance to Afghanistan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 29th, 2021) President Dr Arif Alvi held a meeting in Ashgabat with President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan and agreed to enhance bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

They concurred to further strengthen the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) to achieve its objectives.

The two leaders underlined the need for collective efforts of the region particularly of the Islamic countries to stop Islamophobia.

President Alvi said there was a need to work together to tackle the challenges faced by the region.

He thanked the Turkish President for Turkey’s principled stance on the issue of Kashmir. President Dr. Arif Alvi also held a meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev here and exchanged views on bilateral ties, trade and economic cooperation.

President Alvi underscored the need for increasing political contacts between Pakistan and Azerbaijan. They agreed to further strengthen bilateral ties and cooperation at the regional and international forums.

Leaders of Economic Cooperation Organization vow to help Afghanistan:

Addressing the 15th ECO summit at Ashgabat, they called for removing trade barriers and developing new transport corridors across the region.

They also voiced concerns about the situation in Afghanistan and promised to help stabilize the country.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan noted the importance of rebuilding Afghanistan's economy, saying the country's meltdown can trigger a massive refugee exodus affecting the entire region.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi also offered help, saying Afghanistan desperately needs food, fuel and financial assistance as the winter looms.