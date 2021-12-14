President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah announces holding of "Independent Film Festival" in February to encourage young filmmakers

At the ongoing 14th International Urdu Conference at the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, the session on "The Situation of Our Arts" was moderated by President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmed Shah

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th December, 2021) At the ongoing 14th International Urdu Conference at the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, the session on "The Situation of Our Arts" was moderated by President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmed Shah.

The other participants included Bushra Ansari, B Gul, Saifi Hassan and Asghar Nadeem Syed. On this occasion, Ahmed Shah said that "digital media has created problems in the field of fine arts, the story should have something that belongs to reality, the reason for doing bad things is probably that we have become infertile, we are not confiding our stories.

Talking about the past, Asghar Nadeem Syed said that there was a period of the rise of film but theatre is a medium that should have flourished too but unfortunately, it did not happen. Theatre should be limited, political, and social.

He further stated that when the University of Punjab was formed, the film department should be established. B. Gul said that when the art was restricted, Noor Ul Huda Shah lead the situation and courage through her writing.

Art was taken to the non-political side.

The thought process was banned and restricted.

She further narrated that if you wanted to speak something serious; you were welcomed by the taunts. The writing was my medium and there was not much language rigidity.

We should avoid foul language. Participating in the conversation, Saifi Hassan said that "state TV is showing plays that have nothing to do with our culture. Heros did not create by us. We borrowed the heroes and made violent songs.

As result, such incidents like Sialkot would happen. Dramas educate the nation and TV motivates society but we took it the completely wrong way. Renowned actress Bushra Ansari said, "I don't want to create disappointment.

We've been under a lot of pressure throughout the journey; art and culture have been treated like a third-class thing. We've been under the pressure of art-addicted commercial dramas; she added educated youngsters are joining the field.

In our era, we did not get a formal education in arts and crafts but today's youth have this facility. If this young generation does not get a chance, they will certainly go abroad or change the field in despair, we have to give a chance to educated people.