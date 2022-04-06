President asks ECP to propose dates for general elections within  90 days

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Election Commission of Pakistan has been conveyed that clause 5(A) of the Article 48 and clause 2 of Article 224 of the constitution provide that the President shall appoint a date, not later than ninety days from the date of dissolution of the National Assembly for holding general elections.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 6th, 2022) The President's Secretariat has asked Election Commission of Pakistan to propose dates for holding general elections within ninety days from the date of dissolution of the National Assembly, in accordance with the provisions of the constitution.

In a letter by the President's Secretariat, the Election Commission of Pakistan has been conveyed that clause 5(A) of the Article 48 and clause 2 of Article 224 of the constitution provide that the President shall appoint a date, not later than ninety days from the date of dissolution of the National Assembly for holding general elections.

In order to carry out the mandate of the Constitution of announcing the date of general elections, consultation with the Election Commission is required under Section 57(1) of the Elections Act , 2017.

Earlier today, Secretary General of PTI Asad Umar has said given the current political situation, it was the most sagacious decision by Prime Minister Imran Khan to announce the new elections.

Asad Umar said it is the people who have to decide as whose parties' narrative is right. He was talking to the reporters outside the Supreme Court on Wednesday. Asad Umar asked other political parties to compete with the PTI in the elections.