President Biden Writes Letter To PM Shehbaz, Expresses Best Wishes For Newly Elected Govt
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 29, 2024 | 07:23 PM
The US President, in his letter, says partnership between the peoples of the two countries is critical for security of the world and the people.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 29th, 2024) US President Joe Biden on Friday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and expressed his best wishes for the newly elected government of Pakistan.
It is the first letter from President Joe Biden after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif assumed power.
The US President, in his letter, said partnership between the peoples of the two countries is critical for security of the world and the people. He said the United States will continue standing by Pakistan in facing the most important challenges facing the world and the region.
President Joe Biden said ensuring public health, economic development and education for all is a shared vision and both the countries will continue promoting it together.
He said the two countries will continue strengthening their alliance for environmental improvement through the US-Pakistan Green Alliance Framework.
Joe Biden expressed the resolve to continue supporting Pakistan in sustainable agricultural development, water management and recovery from the devastating effects of the floods 2022. He said the United States, in collaboration with Pakistan, is determined to protect human rights and promote development together.
The US President also expressed the resolve to further strengthen partnership between the United States and Pakistan. He said the close relations between the people of the two countries will be further cemented.
