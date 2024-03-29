Open Menu

President Biden Writes Letter To PM Shehbaz, Expresses Best Wishes For Newly Elected Govt

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 29, 2024 | 07:23 PM

President Biden writes letter to PM Shehbaz, expresses best wishes for newly elected govt

The US President, in his letter, says partnership between the peoples of the two countries is critical for security of the world and the people.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 29th, 2024) US President Joe Biden on Friday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and expressed his best wishes for the newly elected government of Pakistan.

It is the first letter from President Joe Biden after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif assumed power.

The US President, in his letter, said partnership between the peoples of the two countries is critical for security of the world and the people. He said the United States will continue standing by Pakistan in facing the most important challenges facing the world and the region.

President Joe Biden said ensuring public health, economic development and education for all is a shared vision and both the countries will continue promoting it together.

He said the two countries will continue strengthening their alliance for environmental improvement through the US-Pakistan Green Alliance Framework.

Joe Biden expressed the resolve to continue supporting Pakistan in sustainable agricultural development, water management and recovery from the devastating effects of the floods 2022. He said the United States, in collaboration with Pakistan, is determined to protect human rights and promote development together.

The US President also expressed the resolve to further strengthen partnership between the United States and Pakistan. He said the close relations between the people of the two countries will be further cemented.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister World Education Water Alliance United States All From Government Best

Recent Stories

DC Larkana chairs meeting regarding Youm-e-Ali arr ..

DC Larkana chairs meeting regarding Youm-e-Ali arrangements

2 minutes ago
 Interior Minister visits FC headquarters Peshawar

Interior Minister visits FC headquarters Peshawar

10 minutes ago
 One dies, 28 injured after passenger bus overturne ..

One dies, 28 injured after passenger bus overturned

17 minutes ago
 US Fed's favored inflation gauge ticks higher as f ..

US Fed's favored inflation gauge ticks higher as fuel costs rise

16 minutes ago
 IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme

IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme

16 minutes ago
 Posters and logos exhibition held at SABS Universi ..

Posters and logos exhibition held at SABS University

17 minutes ago
Ramazan Package enhanced from 7.5 billion to 12.5 ..

Ramazan Package enhanced from 7.5 billion to 12.5 billion rupees: Finance Minist ..

17 minutes ago
 ICCI, CDA sign MoU for upgrading, maintaining publ ..

ICCI, CDA sign MoU for upgrading, maintaining public washrooms

18 minutes ago
 Provincial minister attends solar product launch

Provincial minister attends solar product launch

19 minutes ago
 Finance minister calls for fiscal discipline by re ..

Finance minister calls for fiscal discipline by reducing operational expenditure

19 minutes ago
 Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangze ..

Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb holds meeting with SBP Gover ..

19 minutes ago
 UHS declares MBBS first prof, MS urology exam resu ..

UHS declares MBBS first prof, MS urology exam results

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan