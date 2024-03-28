President Calls For Further Strengthening Of Pakistan-UK Trade, Economic Ties
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 28, 2024 | 07:21 PM
Asif Ali Zardari says Pakistan and the United Kingdom enjoy cordial relations reinforced by high-level interactions and people-to-people contacts over the years.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 28th, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari has emphasized further strengthening trade and economic ties between Pakistan and the United Kingdom for mutual benefit.
He was talking to British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott, who called on him in Islamabad on Thursday (today).
He said stabilization of economy with a key focus on employment generation and poverty alleviation is one of the top priorities of the government.
He said stabilization of economy with a key focus on employment generation and poverty alleviation is one of the top priorities of the government.
Highlighting climate change as a serious challenge to Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari informed the High Commissioner that Sindh province has mangrove forests over 600,000 hectares, which support the coastal ecosystem and contribute to environmental sustainability.
The President expressed his warm sentiments for His Majesty King Charles III and the Princess of Wales, Catherine Middleton, and wished them good health.
