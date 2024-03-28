Open Menu

President Calls For Further Strengthening Of Pakistan-UK Trade, Economic Ties

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 28, 2024 | 07:21 PM

President calls for further strengthening of Pakistan-UK trade, economic ties

Asif Ali Zardari says Pakistan and the United Kingdom enjoy cordial relations reinforced by high-level interactions and people-to-people contacts over the years.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 28th, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari has emphasized further strengthening trade and economic ties between Pakistan and the United Kingdom for mutual benefit.

He was talking to British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott, who called on him in Islamabad on Thursday (today).

The President said Pakistan and the United Kingdom enjoy cordial relations reinforced by high-level interactions and people-to-people contacts over the years.

He said stabilization of economy with a key focus on employment generation and poverty alleviation is one of the top priorities of the government.

Highlighting climate change as a serious challenge to Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari informed the High Commissioner that Sindh province has mangrove forests over 600,000 hectares, which support the coastal ecosystem and contribute to environmental sustainability.

The President expressed his warm sentiments for His Majesty King Charles III and the Princess of Wales, Catherine Middleton, and wished them good health.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari Islamabad Wales United Kingdom Government Top Employment

Recent Stories

President for better marketing, projection of gems ..

President for better marketing, projection of gemstone industry of Pakistan

10 minutes ago
 26% increase on tobacco tax can reduce PKR 300bn i ..

26% increase on tobacco tax can reduce PKR 300bn in health cost

7 minutes ago
 China keen to launch uplift projects for Gwadar’ ..

China keen to launch uplift projects for Gwadar’s local population: Senator

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan to bring perpetrator of Dasu terrorist at ..

Pakistan to bring perpetrator of Dasu terrorist attack to justice soon: Lin Jian

7 minutes ago
 Financial crisis at UK's biggest water supplier wo ..

Financial crisis at UK's biggest water supplier worsens

7 minutes ago
 French parliament backs bill against hair discrimi ..

French parliament backs bill against hair discrimination affecting black women

7 minutes ago
Poland raids Russian spy network: security service ..

Poland raids Russian spy network: security services

7 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs officials to prepare for Shah ..

Commissioner directs officials to prepare for Shaheed Zaulfiqar Ali Bhutto's ann ..

7 minutes ago
 UK greenhouse gas emissions fell 5.4% in 2023: dat ..

UK greenhouse gas emissions fell 5.4% in 2023: data

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 1 ..

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 13.42 billion

1 hour ago
 European stock markets head into Easter break with ..

European stock markets head into Easter break with slight gains

37 minutes ago
 Over Rs 64 billion disbursed among deserving, need ..

Over Rs 64 billion disbursed among deserving, needy under Benazir Kafaalat schem ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan