President, first lady watch Pak-England Test match at Rawalpindi Stadium

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi and First Lady Samina Alvi on Thursday arrived at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium and watched the Test match being played between Pakistan and England.

The president said that the Pakistan-England match was in fact the manifestation of the revival of international sports in Pakistan.

He said the promotion of sports activities and the revival of cricket would help promote healthy behaviours.

The president, who enjoyed the match, also appreciated the performance of England team on the first day of the Test match.