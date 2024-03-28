President For Better Marketing, Projection Of Gemstone Industry Of Pakistan
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 28, 2024 | 07:16 PM
Asif Ali Zardari emphasizes training and skill enhancement of the local workforce, besides promoting diversification of the gems and Jewellery sector to increase its contribution to the country's economy.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 28th, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari has called for better marketing and projection of gemstone industry of Pakistan at the global market.
He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting in Islamabad today about development of the Gems and Jewellery sector in the country.
Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan Gems and Jewelry Development Company Muhammad Alamgir Chaudhry and senior government officials attended the meeting.
The President said Pakistan's gems and Jewellery sector has huge potential which needs to be fully exploited for the country's development.
Asif Ali Zardari underlined the need to encourage foreign companies to invest in this sector which would not only help improve the country's economy but would also open up opportunities for the local population through employment generation.
The President emphasized training and skill enhancement of the local workforce, besides promoting diversification of the gems and Jewellery sector to increase its contribution to the country's economy.
The CEO of Gem and Jewelry development company apprised the meeting of strategic plan for the development of the Gems and Jewellery sector, besides highlighting various challenges and opportunities in this regard.
Recent Stories
President calls for further strengthening of Pakistan-UK trade, economic ties
26% increase on tobacco tax can reduce PKR 300bn in health cost
China keen to launch uplift projects for Gwadar’s local population: Senator
Pakistan to bring perpetrator of Dasu terrorist attack to justice soon: Lin Jian
Financial crisis at UK's biggest water supplier worsens
French parliament backs bill against hair discrimination affecting black women
Poland raids Russian spy network: security services
Commissioner directs officials to prepare for Shaheed Zaulfiqar Ali Bhutto's ann ..
UK greenhouse gas emissions fell 5.4% in 2023: data
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 13.42 billion
European stock markets head into Easter break with slight gains
Over Rs 64 billion disbursed among deserving, needy under Benazir Kafaalat schem ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
President calls for further strengthening of Pakistan-UK trade, economic ties8 seconds ago
-
China keen to launch uplift projects for Gwadar’s local population: Senator2 minutes ago
-
UNICEF’s delegation calls on KP CM, discusses matters of mutual interest2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs officials to prepare for Shaheed Zaulfiqar Ali Bhutto's anniversary celebration ..2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for making drug addicts useful citizens through skills51 minutes ago
-
Health Minister handovers emergency medicine supplies to hospitals in 17 districts1 hour ago
-
Interior Minister inspects various sections of CTD headquarters1 hour ago
-
CTP accelerate operation against encroachments, illegal parking1 hour ago
-
DG Health announces construction of new dental unit at RHC Khangarh1 hour ago
-
MDA to make new U-turns on Bosan road to ease traffic flow1 hour ago
-
Dengue preventive, control campaign accelerates in district1 hour ago
-
Commissioner presides meeting regarding 21th Ramazan of Larkana region1 hour ago