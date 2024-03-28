Open Menu

President For Better Marketing, Projection Of Gemstone Industry Of Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 28, 2024 | 07:16 PM

President for better marketing, projection of gemstone industry of Pakistan

Asif Ali Zardari emphasizes training and skill enhancement of the local workforce, besides promoting diversification of the gems and Jewellery sector to increase its contribution to the country's economy.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 28th, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari has called for better marketing and projection of gemstone industry of Pakistan at the global market.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting in Islamabad today about development of the Gems and Jewellery sector in the country.

Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan Gems and Jewelry Development Company Muhammad Alamgir Chaudhry and senior government officials attended the meeting.

The President said Pakistan's gems and Jewellery sector has huge potential which needs to be fully exploited for the country's development.

Asif Ali Zardari underlined the need to encourage foreign companies to invest in this sector which would not only help improve the country's economy but would also open up opportunities for the local population through employment generation.

The President emphasized training and skill enhancement of the local workforce, besides promoting diversification of the gems and Jewellery sector to increase its contribution to the country's economy.

The CEO of Gem and Jewelry development company apprised the meeting of strategic plan for the development of the Gems and Jewellery sector, besides highlighting various challenges and opportunities in this regard.

