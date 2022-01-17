President for digitalization of Parliament within given timelines

President Dr Arif Alvi Monday directed the authorities concerned to complete the digitalization of the Parliament within the given timelines

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Monday directed the authorities concerned to complete the digitalization of the Parliament within the given timelines.

He underlined the need for incorporating information technology into the business of state entities like the National Assembly, Senate etc. to improve the efficiency, transparency and responsiveness of the government.

He made these remarks while chairing a meeting on President's Initiative for Cyber-Efficient Parliament (PICEP), at Aiwan-e-Sadr here.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Secretary Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Abdul Aziz Uqaili, Secretary Ministry of IT & Telecom Dr Sohail Rajput, Secretary National Assembly Secretariat Tahir Hussain, and senior government officials attended the meeting.

The Ministry of IT and Telecom gave a presentation on the implementation status of the PICEP.

The meeting discussed the technical details of the project and emphasized the need to expeditiously execute it for speedy disposal of the parliamentary business.

Addressing the meeting, the president highlighted that a digitalized parliament would improve the process of planning and provide members of parliament an easy access to data and files through the latest tools and techniques.

He reiterated that the government was committed to transform the country into Digital Pakistan by transforming all ministries into digitally-empowered public organizations to improve governance and service delivery.