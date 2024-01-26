President For Greater Cooperation On Islamophobia, Science Among OIC Countries
Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2024 | 05:42 PM
President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday stressed the need for increasing cooperation among Islamic countries to overcome the issue of Islamophobia in the world
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday stressed the need for increasing cooperation among Islamic countries to overcome the issue of Islamophobia in the world.
The president, in a meeting with outgoing Ambassador of Tajikistan to Pakistan Ismatullo Nasredin, who paid a farewell call on him, emphasized greater cooperation among the OIC member states in the areas of science and technology to meet modern-day challenges.
He said that Pakistan attached great significance to its relations with Tajikistan as it was Pakistan’s closest Central Asian neighbour.
He highlighted that there was great potential to increase bilateral trade and economic cooperation that needed to be fully exploited.
He called for exploring new avenues of economic cooperation for the mutual benefit of the two brotherly countries.
President Alvi expressed satisfaction over the steadily expanding bilateral relations between Pakistan and Tajikistan in all areas of mutual interest, especially in trade, energy and defence.
Taking about the situation in Gaza, the president said that Pakistan deeply shared the pain of the people in Gaza where Israeli forces had been committing genocide and gross human rights violations.
He regretted that the international community had failed to stop the Israeli atrocities, despite the painful imagery coming out of Gaza.
The president congratulated the outgoing ambassador on the successful completion of his tenure in Islamabad and appreciated his efforts for the promotion of friendly relations between Pakistan and Tajikistan.
Recent Stories
Gaza at War: ICJ declares genocide charges against Palestinians valid
SC allows Sanam Javed to contest general elections
Players' rights include leagues, but Pakistan priority: Shah Khawar
DG BISP visits Mohmand, Haleemzai, Baizai offices review registration process
Australia v West Indies 2nd Test scoreboard
Rahul, Jadeja put India on top in first England Test
QESCO to hold online open court under Loralai circle on Jan 30
What they said: Reaction to Jurgen Klopp leaving Liverpool announcement
SESAME can transform entire scientific landscape of Middle East, OIC region: CG ..
After Parvez Elahi, Sanam and Shaukat Basra allowed to contest upcoming election ..
Paris, London stock markets rally, as Hong Kong surge fades
President promulgates Apostille Ordinance 2024 waiving attestation of documents
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Gaza at War: ICJ declares genocide charges against Palestinians valid2 minutes ago
-
SC allows Sanam Javed to contest general elections2 minutes ago
-
DG BISP visits Mohmand, Haleemzai, Baizai offices review registration process7 minutes ago
-
QESCO to hold online open court under Loralai circle on Jan 307 minutes ago
-
SESAME can transform entire scientific landscape of Middle East, OIC region: CG COMSTECH2 minutes ago
-
After Parvez Elahi, Sanam and Shaukat Basra allowed to contest upcoming elections39 minutes ago
-
PTA revenue surges to Rs 850b; access to cellular services reaches 90pc: PM told53 minutes ago
-
Parents asked to protect their children amid rising pneumonia cases1 hour ago
-
Police start security training for general elections 20241 hour ago
-
Death anniversary of renowned poet Rehan Azmi observed1 hour ago
-
Taimur Azam defends PhD thesis1 hour ago
-
1198 violators of election conduct face penalties, warnings1 hour ago