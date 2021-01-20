President for strengthening industry-academia linkages to produce employable graduates

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday emphasized the need for strengthening industry-academia linkages and introducing market-driven programmes aiming to produce employable graduates.

He expressed these views while chairing the 4th meeting of the Senate of COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) here.

The President asked the management of CUI to establish and enhance collaboration with industrial and agriculture sectors so as to generate employment opportunities in the country.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Senator Engineer Rukhsana Zuberi, MNA Ms Andleeb Abbas, Secretary Science and Technology, Captain (R) Nasim Nawaz, Executive Director COMSATS, Dr S.M Junaid Zaidi, Rector CUI, Professor Dr Muhammad Tabassum Afzal, and other members of the Senate.

The Rector CUI gave a detailed presentation about the steps taken by the University for promoting quality education and ensuring good governance in the University.

The President underlined the need for training students to achieve maximum benefits of new technological trends like the 4th Industrial Revolution and Artificial Intelligence.

The meeting approved the recommendations made by the Senate sub-committee with regard to promotions. It agreed to fix responsibility against those who made promotions in violation of rules.

It accorded approval to the recommendations made by the Search Committee regarding the appointment of Director Campuses and Controller of Examinations.

The meeting approved the minutes of the 2nd and 3rd meetings of the Senate.

The Senate also agreed, in-principle, to establish CUI campuses under public-private partnership in the country.

The Rector briefed the meeting that the targets set by the University, under 100-day performance plan, had satisfactorily been achieved.

The President appreciated the initiatives taken by the University for promoting education in the country.