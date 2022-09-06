UrduPoint.com

President Grieved Over Martyrdom Of Officer, Jawans In Terror Attack

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2022 | 12:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of an officer and four jawans of Pakistan army in an exchange of firing with the terrorists.

In a statement, the President said the brave soldiers killed four terrorists during the operation and foiled their nefarious designs.

He paid tribute to Captain Abdul Wali, Naib Subedar Nawaz, Havaldar Ghulam Ali, Lance Naik Ilyas and Sepoy Zafarullah for laying down their lives in defence of the country.

The President sympathized with the families of the martyrs and said the nation was indebted to the martyrs for their sacrifices and stood shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces in eradication of the menace of terror.

