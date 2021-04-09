UrduPoint.com
President Signs Into Law Two Acts To Facilitate Trade, Improve Senate Secretariat's Appointment Process

Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 07:02 PM

President signs into law two acts to facilitate trade, improve Senate Secretariat's appointment process

President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday signed into law the Pakistan Single Window Act 2021 and the Senate Secretariat Services (Amendment) Act 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday signed into law the Pakistan Single Window Act 2021 and the Senate Secretariat Services (Amendment) Act 2021.

Under the Pakistan Single Window Act, an independent institution, having a Governing Council and Secretariat, would be established for the facilitation of national and international trade.

It would provide a coordinated one-window system to facilitate exports, imports and transit trade, a news release issued by the President's Media Wing said.

The establishment of an independent institution, besides reducing the cost of doing business, will also help ease cross border trade and transportation of goods.

The institution will also help in timely processing of data and bring about improvement in the provision of quality services.

Under the Senate Secretariat Services (Amendment) Act 2021, signed into law by the President under Article 75 of the Constitution, the BS-17 appointments in the Senate Secretariat will now be made through the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC).

However, the Senate Secretariat will be authorized to make appointments in BS-1 to BS-16 on its own.

Direct appointments in BS-18 in the Senate Secretariat have also been done away with. The absorption of officers, posted in the Senate Secretariat on deputation, has also been prohibited under the law.

