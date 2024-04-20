President summons Senate session on April 25

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari has summoned a session of the Senate on Thursday, April 25, at 4:00 p.m., which was earlier convened for April 22.

The president summoned the session under Article 54(1) of the Constitution of Pakistan, the President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release issued here.