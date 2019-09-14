President urges world to wake up on Kashmir crisis; warns India to come to senses

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ):President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday, while giving the world community a wake-up call to avert the looming threat to international peace from the Indian violent actions in Occupied Kashmir, warned India to come to senses and not cause an irreversible situation.

Addressing the joint sitting of the Parliament here, the president also reiterated Pakistan's support to the people of the Indian Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IoJ&K) and made it clear to India that genocide of innocent Kashmiris would not be tolerated.

"I want to clarify to the international community that any negligence in this regard will pose a serious threat to international peace� Even now, we warn India to come to its senses and not to cause an irreversible situation," the president said in his second constitutionally mandated address to the Majlis-e-Shura since assuming the office in September last year.

Co-chaired Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, the joint session was attended by Prime Minister Imran Khan, members of the both National Assembly and Senate while in the galleries were the naval and air chiefs, provincial chief ministers and leaders from different political parties.

He said as irresponsible and aggressive Indian actions had seriously endangered South Asian peace and stability, the whole Pakistani nation would continue their moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmir people until they got their right to self-determination.

"We will never leave them alone. We have always been with them, we are with them, and we will always remain with them," the president remarked.

He said a Hindu extremist mindset has taken over India and the world would have to confront these fascist policies.

He said the religious extremism of RSS was fast reshaping the face of Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru's India and had made the lives of minorities and moderates of India unsafe.

He said the discussion on Kashmir in a special session of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) was a "a big diplomatic triumph" for Pakistan, especially when India had made all-out efforts to prevent it.

The discussion at the UNSC was recognition of Kashmir as an internationally recognized dispute, not an internal matter of India, for which the international community, especially UNSC, had to play its legitimate role.

Lauding the reaction from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the president particularly spoke high of the joint statement from the UN Human Rights Council, with the support of 58 countries, demanding from India to immediately remove all restraints in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The president commended the recent visit of the prime minister to the US and said that Pakistan would welcome American initiative towards mediation for the just and sustainable resolution of this dispute.

He said India had become hostage to the Hindu extremists and fascists due to the presence of 900,000 Indian troops, the territory had become the most militarized zone of the world.

"The lives of nine million Kashmiris are in danger. I appeal to the UN to send its observers to Kashmir to ascertain the true conditions prevailing there," he remarked.

Mentioning the continuous ceasefire violations by India through its unprovoked firing and bombing of unarmed civilian population across the Line of Control, the president said the irresponsible and aggressive Indian actions had seriously endangered South Asian peace and stability.

He said Pakistan had always responded with patience to Indian war hysteria and repeatedly admonished it not to consider our desire for peace as a weakness. When the Pulwama incident transpired, India pinned the blame on Pakistan without any proof. He said India had always been involved in subversive activities and terrorism in Pakistan and recalled the arrest of Commander Kulbushan Yadav who confessed being a serving officer of Indian navy, used to sponsor and fan terrorism in Balochistan.

