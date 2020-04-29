UrduPoint.com
President Visits Mosques To Review Guidelines During Tarawih

Faizan Hashmi 58 seconds ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi along with Member National Assembly Amir Mahmood Kayani on Tuesday night visited various mosques located in NA-61 Rawalpindi and reviewed the precautionary measures being adopted by mosques administrations during prayers and Tarawih.

The president visited Jamia Mosque Muhammaida Raza e Mustafa, Masjid-e-Aqsa Radio Pakistan, Masjid-e-Ghosia Bohar Wali Peshawar Road, and Jamia Hanfia Peshawar Road.

The president said that the implementation of anti-COVID-19 precautionary measures guidelines would have to be ensured both by the management of mosques and the people.

He said all segments of the society would have to play their role in preventing the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

