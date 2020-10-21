UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Previous Govts Deliberately Ignored Legislation On Sugar Business To Benefit Mafias: Dr Akhtar

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 12:00 AM

Previous govts deliberately ignored legislation on sugar business to benefit mafias: Dr Akhtar

Punjab Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik Tuesday said the previous governments did not make any legislation on sugar mills in order to benefit mafias

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik Tuesday said the previous governments did not make any legislation on sugar mills in order to benefit mafias.

About 70 percent owners of sugar mills belonged to PML-N and PPP and they did not want any legislation to streamline business of sugar. Lack of legislation on sugar business was meant to earn huge profit from masses, Dr Akhtar noted.

According to an official statement issued here, the minister remarked if PML-N and PPP leaders were sincere to masses then they should sell sugar against Rs 60 per kilogram.

About recent hue and cry made by the opposition, Dr Akhtar Malik said Prime Minister Imran Khan would never offer any NRO. The opposition was doing politics of protest in order to save the looted wealth of their leadership, Dr Akhtar Malik said.

The minister urged the opposition not to follow foreign agenda.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Protest Business Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Hue From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

UN rights chief 'dismayed' at arrests of activists ..

15 minutes ago

Leaders of EU Financial Institutions Hold Talks Ov ..

15 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court seeks NAB's comments in law s ..

6 minutes ago

FAB shareholders approve transfer of legacy FGB ba ..

2 hours ago

Seminar on Pakistan-Afghanistan trade on Oct 26-27 ..

6 minutes ago

New York City Police to Place Hundreds on Standby ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.