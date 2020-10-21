Previous govts deliberately ignored legislation on sugar business to benefit mafias: Dr Akhtar

Punjab Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik Tuesday said the previous governments did not make any legislation on sugar mills in order to benefit mafias

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik Tuesday said the previous governments did not make any legislation on sugar mills in order to benefit mafias.

About 70 percent owners of sugar mills belonged to PML-N and PPP and they did not want any legislation to streamline business of sugar. Lack of legislation on sugar business was meant to earn huge profit from masses, Dr Akhtar noted.

According to an official statement issued here, the minister remarked if PML-N and PPP leaders were sincere to masses then they should sell sugar against Rs 60 per kilogram.

About recent hue and cry made by the opposition, Dr Akhtar Malik said Prime Minister Imran Khan would never offer any NRO. The opposition was doing politics of protest in order to save the looted wealth of their leadership, Dr Akhtar Malik said.

The minister urged the opposition not to follow foreign agenda.