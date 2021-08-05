UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Directs Finalizing Tight Gas Policy By September's End

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday directed to finalize the formulation of Tight Gas Policy by the end of September.

Tight Gas refers to natural gas reservoirs produced from reservoir rocks with such low permeability that considerable hydraulic fracturing is required to harvest the well at economic rates.

The prime minister issued the directives while chairing a meeting on gas reserves in the country.

The meeting was attended by Federal ministers Shaukat Fayyaz Tareen, Hammad Azhar and Asad Umar, Special Assistant Tabish Gohar and senior officials.

The meeting discussed in detail the potential resources of Tight Gas in the country.

It was informed that Pakistan had the potential to have vast reserves of Tight Gas, which could help reduce the country's dependence on imported expensive Liquified Natural Gas.

