Prime Minister Imran Khan Leaves For Saudi Arabia On Peace Initiative

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 05:08 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday left here for Saudi Arabia as part of his initiative for peace and security in the region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday left here for Saudi Arabia as part of his initiative for peace and security in the region.

The prime minister will confer with the Saudi leadership in light of his recent consultations with Iranian leaders in his recent visit on October 13.

" Bilateral ties and other regional developments would also form part of the discussions," the statement mentioned.

The Foreign Office said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are bound in a fraternal relationship, marked by mutual trust and understanding, close cooperation, and an abiding tradition of supporting each other.

This will be Prime Minister Imran Khan's third visit to Saudi Arabia this year. His earlier visits were in May and September 2019.

From the Saudi side, Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman paida state visit to Pakistan in February 2019.

