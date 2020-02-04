UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Leaves For Home After Two-day Malaysia Visit

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 04:13 PM

Prime Minister leaves for home after two-day Malaysia visit

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday left for home after concluding his two-day official visit to Malaysia on the invitation of prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday left for home after concluding his two-day official visit to Malaysia on the invitation of prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

The prime minister was seen off by Malaysian Foreign Minister Dato Saifuddin and Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu at Bunga Raya Complex, Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

The prime minister during his stay held one-on-one meeting with Dr Mahathir Mohamad followed by delegation-level talks led by the two leaders and later addressed a joint press stakeout.

He spoke at International Affairs Forum on 'Vision for Regional Peace and Security' at International Institute of Advanced Islamic Studies.

Imran Khan along with Prime Minister Dr Mahathir witnessed the signing of an Extradition Treaty between the two countries and a Memorandum on Understanding between Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf and the United Indigenous Party of Malaysia, Bersatu, in Putrajaya.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Defence Minister Visit Putrajaya Kuala Lumpur Malaysia Airport

Recent Stories

Dubai Police use healing power of sports to spread ..

25 minutes ago

Zayed University includes &#039;Master of Islamic ..

31 minutes ago

Zayed University includes &#039;Master of Islamic ..

31 minutes ago

Fake calls,two arrested in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

Singapore announces first local coronavirus transm ..

3 minutes ago

'Yom-e-Yakjehte Kashmir, Peshawar district cycling ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.