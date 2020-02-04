Prime Minister leaves for home after two-day Malaysia visit

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday left for home after concluding his two-day official visit to Malaysia on the invitation of prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday left for home after concluding his two-day official visit to Malaysia on the invitation of prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

The prime minister was seen off by Malaysian Foreign Minister Dato Saifuddin and Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu at Bunga Raya Complex, Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

The prime minister during his stay held one-on-one meeting with Dr Mahathir Mohamad followed by delegation-level talks led by the two leaders and later addressed a joint press stakeout.

He spoke at International Affairs Forum on 'Vision for Regional Peace and Security' at International Institute of Advanced Islamic Studies.

Imran Khan along with Prime Minister Dr Mahathir witnessed the signing of an Extradition Treaty between the two countries and a Memorandum on Understanding between Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf and the United Indigenous Party of Malaysia, Bersatu, in Putrajaya.