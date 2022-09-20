UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Meets French President On Sidelines Of UNGA Session

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2022 | 09:09 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday met with President of France Emmanuel Macron, on the sidelines of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly here

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral ties as well as matters of regional and international importance.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar and SAPM Tariq Fatemi.

