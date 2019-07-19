UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Reiterates To Confiscate Illegal Properties, Bring Back Laundered Money

Sumaira FH 47 seconds ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 07:37 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday reiterated his government's resolve to confiscate the properties made by the previous rulers out of the looted wealth and bring back the public money laundered abroad to spend it for poverty alleviation

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday reiterated his government's resolve to confiscate the properties made by the previous rulers out of the looted wealth and bring back the public money laundered abroad to spend it for poverty alleviation.

Addressing the launching ceremony of Mianwali Express, to ply between Lahore and Mianwali, Imran Khan said during his visits to the western countries, he would urge their leaderships to stop inflow of the corruption money to their countries, if they wanted that money to be spent for poverty alleviation in the developing countries.

The train will depart from Lahore at 2100 hours and reach Mari Indus Railway Station of Mianwali, the native town of the prime minister, at 0600 hours.

Meanwhile the train will also depart from Mianwali at 2100 hours and reach Lahore at 0600 hours.

Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Commerce Advisor Abdul Razzak Dawood also attended the event that marked the ribbon cutting by the prime minister to open the second Lahore-Mianwali train facility for the people of the city.

The facility would charge the passengers Rs 350 for the economy class and Rs 800 for the air-conditioned class.

The prime minister had recently launched Thal Express for the people of Mianwali, before launching the Mianwali Express which had stopped functioning in 1990.

