ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Advisor to the Chief Minister of Punjab on Economic Affairs and Planning Dr. Salman Shah Friday said the visit and address of Prime Minister Imran Khan at World Economic Forum will bring positive results for Pakistan.

Talking in Radio program he said prime minister met world's business leaders and effectively highlighted the investment potential in Pakistan and motivated the business leaders to invest in our country, while it is fact that increase in foreign investment in the country will result in poverty alleviation and job creation.

He said the business tycoons and CEOs of multinational companies gathered at the forum to discuss economic affairs, adding, the prime minister also held meeting with President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.