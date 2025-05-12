Privatization of 24 state-owned entities approved, PIA among first phase targets: NA told

Parliamentary Secretary Aasia Ishaque Siddiqui on Monday informed the National Assembly that the federal government has approved the privatization of 24 state-owned enterprises (SOEs), with Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), First Women Bank, and several power and financial institutions set to be privatized in the first phase

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Parliamentary Secretary Aasia Ishaque Siddiqui on Monday informed the National Assembly that the federal government has approved the privatization of 24 state-owned enterprises (SOEs), with Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), First Women Bank, and several power and financial institutions set to be privatized in the first phase.

During the Question Hour, she said that the Cabinet Committee on Privatization (CCoP), in its meeting held on August 2, 2024, approved a phased plan for the privatization of 24 public sector organizations. The process will be conducted in three phases over the next five years.

She said, Phase I will be completed within one year, Phase II within one to three years, and Phase III in three to five years.

Phase I includes the privatization of PIA, First Women Bank, House Building Finance Corporation, Zarai Taraqiati Bank, Pakistan Engineering Company (PECO), Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO), Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO), Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO), and Sindh Engineering Limited, she added.

However, she informed the house that in Phase II, the entities marked for privatization include State Life Insurance Corporation, Pakistan Reinsurance Company, Central Power Generation Company, Jamshoro Power Company, Northern Power Generation Company, and Lakhra Power Generation Company. Additionally, Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO), Hazara Electric Supply Company, Hyderabad Electric Supply Company, Peshawar Electric Supply Company, and Sukkur Electric Supply Company will also be privatized in this phase. Similarly, Phase III will include the privatization of the Postal Life Insurance Company, she added.