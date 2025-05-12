Open Menu

Privatization Of 24 State-owned Entities Approved, PIA Among First Phase Targets: NA Told

Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2025 | 09:11 PM

Privatization of 24 state-owned entities approved, PIA among first phase targets: NA told

Parliamentary Secretary Aasia Ishaque Siddiqui on Monday informed the National Assembly that the federal government has approved the privatization of 24 state-owned enterprises (SOEs), with Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), First Women Bank, and several power and financial institutions set to be privatized in the first phase

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Parliamentary Secretary Aasia Ishaque Siddiqui on Monday informed the National Assembly that the federal government has approved the privatization of 24 state-owned enterprises (SOEs), with Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), First Women Bank, and several power and financial institutions set to be privatized in the first phase.

During the Question Hour, she said that the Cabinet Committee on Privatization (CCoP), in its meeting held on August 2, 2024, approved a phased plan for the privatization of 24 public sector organizations. The process will be conducted in three phases over the next five years.

She said, Phase I will be completed within one year, Phase II within one to three years, and Phase III in three to five years.

Phase I includes the privatization of PIA, First Women Bank, House Building Finance Corporation, Zarai Taraqiati Bank, Pakistan Engineering Company (PECO), Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO), Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO), Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO), and Sindh Engineering Limited, she added.

However, she informed the house that in Phase II, the entities marked for privatization include State Life Insurance Corporation, Pakistan Reinsurance Company, Central Power Generation Company, Jamshoro Power Company, Northern Power Generation Company, and Lakhra Power Generation Company. Additionally, Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO), Hazara Electric Supply Company, Hyderabad Electric Supply Company, Peshawar Electric Supply Company, and Sukkur Electric Supply Company will also be privatized in this phase. Similarly, Phase III will include the privatization of the Postal Life Insurance Company, she added.

Recent Stories

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Junaid Anwaa ..

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Junaid Anwaar Chaudhry visit residence of ..

7 minutes ago
 Victorious Pakistan names 19-day military conflict ..

Victorious Pakistan names 19-day military conflict with India ‘Marka-e-Haq’

7 minutes ago
 Traders in Jaranwala organize victory rally

Traders in Jaranwala organize victory rally

7 minutes ago
 Minister launches Flood Risk Management Survey of ..

Minister launches Flood Risk Management Survey of DG Khan, Rajanpur

13 minutes ago
 1619 arrested over illicit weapons, aerial firing ..

1619 arrested over illicit weapons, aerial firing in 4 months

13 minutes ago
 Government College Women University Faisalabad (GC ..

Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) holds Tashakur Rally

13 minutes ago
Tragic collision in DI Khan claims five lives incl ..

Tragic collision in DI Khan claims five lives including child

10 minutes ago
 May 10 victory symbolizes national unity, strength ..

May 10 victory symbolizes national unity, strength: IG Rizvi

10 minutes ago
 SABS University holds 2nd Academic Council Meeting

SABS University holds 2nd Academic Council Meeting

10 minutes ago
 10.8 kg charas seized, accused arrested

10.8 kg charas seized, accused arrested

10 minutes ago
 CPSP holds part-I exams for 2,726 candidates in 11 ..

CPSP holds part-I exams for 2,726 candidates in 11 different specialties

10 minutes ago
 Nurses honoured on Int'l Nurses Day

Nurses honoured on Int'l Nurses Day

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan