Actress Sanam Saeed Confirms She Is Expecting Her First Child

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 12, 2025 | 08:31 PM

Actress Sanam Saeed confirms she Is expecting her first child

Zindagi Gulzar Hai star takes to Instagram to share a heartfelt post alongside a photo with her mother

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 12nd, 2025) Renowned Pakistani actress Sanam Saeed on Monday confirmed that she is expecting her first child.

On the occasion of Mother’s Day, the Zindagi Gulzar Hai star took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post alongside a photo with her mother. In her message, she expressed her love and admiration for her mother and her desire to follow in her footsteps.

“On this Mother's Day, I want to thank my mom for her endless love and protection. I pray that I, too, can become a kind, strong, and fearless mother like her,” Sanam wrote.

In the touching caption, she also shared the joyous news of her pregnancy, stating that she looks forward to embracing motherhood and is excited to begin this new chapter of her life.

The fans and well-wishers flooded the comments with prayers and congratulations.

One user commented, “May Allah bless you with a healthy, beautiful child — becoming a mother is life’s most precious moment.” Another fan wrote, “We’ve always seen you play strong roles; now we look forward to seeing you as a strong mother.”

Sanam Saeed and actor Mohib Mirza had kept their marriage private in the beginning but later publicly confirmed that they are married.

