FDA holds public gatherings for Tashakur

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has organized public gatherings for Tashakur to express gratitude for the great victory of Pak armed forces in response to Indian aggression.

A spokesman of the FDA said here on Monday that Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhry especially participated in the gatherings where Chief Engineer FDA Mehar Ayub, Director IT Yasir Ejaz Chattha, SO/Assistant Director Shabbir Sajid Gujjar and other officers were also present.

FDA Inqalabi Workers Union President Sadaqat Baloch, General Secretary Mian Muneeb Riaz, Chairman Sheikh Imran and other officials, staff members and common citizens participated in these events in large numbers to express gratitude.

FDA organized these gatherings and events at FDA Complex, Station Chowk, D-Ground People’s Colony and various private housing societies.

On this occasion, a grand display of fireworks was displayed in celebration of the victory of Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos against India and slogan of Takbeer was enthusiastically chanted. Sweets were also distributed among the citizens.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhry expressed gratitude to Allah Almighty for the victory of the Pak Army and paid tribute to the professionalism, courage and bravery of armed forces.

He said that by creating a new history of high achievements in this battle, the armed forces, Pakistani falcons and the leadership of the country raised pride of the nation.

He said that Pakistani nation is united and strong like a rock against the enemy. It also stands by its army.

The DG FDA said that Pak armed forces have once again proven that they are the strongest and most organized army in the world with modern combat skills and capabilities.

The brilliant success in Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos is a testament to the excellent capabilities of the Pak armed forces.

In the future, the enemy will not dare to attack Pakistan, he said and prayed for the safety of beloved homeland and survival of the Pakistani armed forces.

The traders of D-Ground People’s Colony Supermarket Association along with DG FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhry celebrated the victory of the Pakistani Armed Forces in a grand manner, in which a large number of citizens participated.

Enthusiastic slogans were raised in favor of Pakistan and the armed forces. A magnificent display of fireworks was held and a large quantity of sweets was distributed.

President Supermarket Association Shahid Mumtaz Bajwa said that like the entire nation, the business community also congratulates Pakistani Armed Forces on the historic victory, which broke the pride of India and crushed its evil intentions.

On the initiative of FDA, various private housing societies also expressed gratitude for winning the war against India. The management and residents of the housing societies gathered and thanked Allah Almighty for the victory in the war against India. They saluted the Pakistan Army and appreciated their unparalleled capabilities for teaching India a lesson in aggression.

Special prayers were also offered for the stability, security and survival of the Pakistan Army, protection of homeland, national unity and prosperity.