Shaikh Abdul Majid condemns traumatizing abuses, reaffirms Kashmiris’ unyielding resistance to Indian rule

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) A prominent APHC leader Shaikh Abdul Majid Saturday vehemently denounced the systemic human rights violations that have inflicted devastating trauma upon mothers, sisters and wives mourning the loss of their children and solemnly reaffirmed an indomitable resolve to stand in unwavering opposition to Indian dominion.

Shaikh Abdul Majid, senior APHC leader, in an exclusive interview with ptv news channel, vehemently condemned the harrowing human rights abuses suffered by Kashmiris, particularly those held for years in Indian

prisons.

He highlighted the deep anguish of families enduring immense trauma caused by the prolonged disappearance of their loved ones, denouncing these actions as a severe injustice that calls for urgent international attention.

Emphasizing the unwavering spirit of Kashmiris, Majid affirmed that despite relentless oppression, their resolve for freedom remains unbroken.

He assured that the APHC will steadfastly support their ongoing struggle for justice and dignity against all odds.

e also highlighted the harsh reality of Indian jails, where many Kashmiris are held for prolonged periods without fair trial.

He condemned the systemic denial of justice, explaining that despite numerous cases, the courts rarely grant bail, leaving detainees trapped in legal limbo for years.

Majid emphasized that this lack of judicial fairness only deepens the trauma faced by the families of the imprisoned.

He called attention to the urgent need for accountability and fair legal processes to end this cycle of suffering and injustice.

He also mentioned the severe impact on the local economy, particularly highlighting how restrictions on the highway have crippled Apple production and trade, adding, these limitations have not only devastated farmers’ livelihoods but have also disrupted the broader economic stability of the region.

Majid stressed that such economic strangulation is yet another form of oppression aimed at breaking the spirit of Kashmiris.

He called for the removal of these restrictions to allow free movement and trade, which are essential for the survival and prosperity of the local communities.

In his concluding remarks, he asserted with conviction that no matter what actions India takes, it cannot suppress the Kashmiris’ struggle for freedom.

Majid emphatically demanded that the international community intervene urgently to address the ongoing human rights violations and economic restrictions, urging them to support the Kashmiri people’s legitimate quest for justice and self-determination.