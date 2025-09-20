Father,wife Killed,daughter Injured Over Domestic Issue
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 20, 2025 | 12:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) An infuriated man has shot dead his father and wife in addition to inflicting serious injuries to his daughter over a domestic dispute in the area of Nishatabad police station on Saturday.
Rescue 1122 spokesman said that accused Sajjad r/o Chak No.50-JB Sathiala got enraged over a domestic dispute and after exchanging harsh word,he opened discriminate fire on his family members.
As a result,Ghulam Fareed(65) and Shazia(40) wife of Sajjad died on the spot whereas Rescue 1122 shifted Tayyaba Noor(12)daughter of Sajjad to Allied Hospital-I in critical condition after providing first aid,he added.
Receiving information,police rushed to the spot and took the bodies into custody.
Meanwhile,City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar took serious notice of double murder and directed SP Madina Division to probe into the matter and submit its report at the earliest besides ensuring arrest of the accused without delay.
Further investigation was underway.
Recent Stories
Pakistan team admits batting failures ahead of India clash
Trump sets $100,000 annual fee for H-1B worker visas
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2025
India beat Oman to stay unbeaten in Asia Cup 2025 group stage
UAE President arrives in Belgrade on working visit to Serbia
UN allows Palestinian President to address annual gathering via video
UAE defeat Qatar in Gulf Padel Championship
UAE President concludes official visit to Georgia
UAE President meets honorary chairman of ruling Georgian Dream Party
UAE President, Georgian Prime Minister discuss growth of bilateral ties under Co ..
UAE’s strong presence at Expo Osaka reflects its global standing: UAE Pavilion ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Father,wife killed,daughter injured over domestic issue49 seconds ago
-
Two women killed, two injured in road accidents11 minutes ago
-
Speakers voiced grave concern over Indian government’s settler-colonial policies aimed at altering ..21 minutes ago
-
Rescue operation underway to shift flood stranded villagers to safe locations31 minutes ago
-
Shaikh Abdul Majid condemns traumatizing abuses, reaffirms Kashmiris’ unyielding resistance to Ind ..1 hour ago
-
Pak-Saudi defence pact to deepen Muslim cooperation & back Kashmir, Palestine: Ulema Council Chairma ..1 hour ago
-
Children must be protected through awareness, strong implementation of laws: DC Abottabad2 hours ago
-
India cannot break the spirit of Kashmiri people: APHC says2 hours ago
-
Public outrage as WSSCA Abbottabad issues inflated water bills despite rollback assurance2 hours ago
-
Efforts underway to ensure industrial, economic development of Pakistan: Qaiser Sheikh11 hours ago
-
3-day book & literary exhibition kicks off in federal capital12 hours ago
-
3 killed in coal mine accident in Darra Adam Khel13 hours ago