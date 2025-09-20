Father,wife killed,daughter injured over domestic issue

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) An infuriated man has shot dead his father and wife in addition to inflicting serious injuries to his daughter over a domestic dispute in the area of Nishatabad police station on Saturday.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that accused Sajjad r/o Chak No.50-JB Sathiala got enraged over a domestic dispute and after exchanging harsh word,he opened discriminate fire on his family members.

As a result,Ghulam Fareed(65) and Shazia(40) wife of Sajjad died on the spot whereas Rescue 1122 shifted Tayyaba Noor(12)daughter of Sajjad to Allied Hospital-I in critical condition after providing first aid,he added.

Receiving information,police rushed to the spot and took the bodies into custody.

Meanwhile,City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar took serious notice of double murder and directed SP Madina Division to probe into the matter and submit its report at the earliest besides ensuring arrest of the accused without delay.

Further investigation was underway.