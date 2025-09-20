Rescue operation underway to shift flood stranded villagers to safe locations

(@FahadShabbir)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Rescue operation is underway to shift the flood stranded villagers to safe locations as water levels is gradually rising in Indus River near Sakrand and Qazi Ahmed towns.

According to Engineer Abdul Manan, In-charge Rescue 1122 Shaheed Benazirabad, the rescue team has successfully evacuated 15 flood victims to safety.

The rescued individuals include 5 men, 8 women, and 2 children, said engineer Abdul Manan.

He said that in addition to evacuating people, the rescue teams have also transported essential belongings of the victims using boats.

Items moved to safe areas include 40 solar panels, cots (traditional beds), fans, batteries, 20 maunds of cotton, and other household items.

He said that the rescue efforts are ongoing to ensure the safety and well-being of all affected residents.

