Open Menu

Speakers Voiced Grave Concern Over Indian Government’s Settler-colonial Policies Aimed At Altering Kashmir

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 20, 2025 | 12:10 PM

Speakers voiced grave concern over Indian government’s settler-colonial policies aimed at altering Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Speakers at a seminar jointly hosted by the Community Human Rights and Advocacy Centre (CHRAC) and the Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR) voiced grave concern over the Indian government’s settler-colonial policies aimed at altering the demography of Jammu and Kashmir — a disputed region that has remained in the vortex of violence for decades.

Held on the sidelines of the 60th session of the UNHRC, the seminar was attended and addressed by international law experts, academicians, and rights activists from different parts of the world, including Dr. Muzmil Ayub Thakur, Advocate Parvez Shah, Tahreem Bukhari, Dr. Shugufta Ashraf, Syed Ali Raza, Mirza Asif Jarral, and others.

The event was moderated by Dr. Raja Sajjad Khan, according to a press release received here from Geneva.

Distinguished panelists noted that demographic change has emerged as a critical driver of global stability. However, in the case of Kashmir, the systematic demographic engineering pursued by the Indian state has not only fueled political instability but also led to the annihilation and marginalization of the indigenous population, pushing it to the edge under settler-colonial policies.

They said that the redefinition of the state’s age-old domicile law has been used by India as a conduit to enforce demographic change in the Muslim-majority region by settling non-state subjects in the territory.

Alongside massive political and administrative machinations, the speakers highlighted that demographic engineering through settlement policies and disenfranchisement has undermined the region’s cultural identity as well as its political autonomy.

Such practices, they warned, not only threaten peace and human rights but also violate international norms and risk fueling long-term instability — not only within Kashmir but across South Asia.

The panelists emphasized that addressing these concerns requires urgent international attention to ensure that demographic shifts are not weaponized as tools of domination but are instead guided by respect for peoples’ rights, dignity, and regional harmony.

The speakers urged the UN Human Rights Council to take cognizance of the situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K) territory and hold Indian government accountable.

"Altering the demography of a disputed territory constitutes a violation of the UN Charter, which strictly prohibits an occupying power from manipulating the demographic composition of the region under its control," the speakers remarked.

Recent Stories

Pakistan team admits batting failures ahead of Ind ..

Pakistan team admits batting failures ahead of India clash

1 minute ago
 Trump sets $100,000 annual fee for H-1B worker vis ..

Trump sets $100,000 annual fee for H-1B worker visas

58 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2025

4 hours ago
 India beat Oman to stay unbeaten in Asia Cup 2025 ..

India beat Oman to stay unbeaten in Asia Cup 2025 group stage

12 hours ago
 UAE President arrives in Belgrade on working visit ..

UAE President arrives in Belgrade on working visit to Serbia

13 hours ago
UN allows Palestinian President to address annual ..

UN allows Palestinian President to address annual gathering via video

13 hours ago
 UAE defeat Qatar in Gulf Padel Championship

UAE defeat Qatar in Gulf Padel Championship

14 hours ago
 UAE President concludes official visit to Georgia

UAE President concludes official visit to Georgia

15 hours ago
 UAE President meets honorary chairman of ruling Ge ..

UAE President meets honorary chairman of ruling Georgian Dream Party

15 hours ago
 UAE President, Georgian Prime Minister discuss gro ..

UAE President, Georgian Prime Minister discuss growth of bilateral ties under Co ..

15 hours ago
 UAE’s strong presence at Expo Osaka reflects its ..

UAE’s strong presence at Expo Osaka reflects its global standing: UAE Pavilion ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan