Two Women Killed, Two Injured In Road Accidents
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2025 | 12:20 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Two women were killed while two others sustained injuries in two separate road accidents in Bhawana.
According to Rescue 1122, a rickshaw overturned after going out of control on Jhang Road, resulting in the death of Kaneez Bibi, wife of Muhammad Khan (45, resident of Kalar Wala), while the rickshaw driver, Asif Ali, son of Ibrahim (30, resident of Kalar Wala), sustained injuries.
The deceased’s body was handed over to the heirs, whereas the injured was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital after being given first aid.
In another incident on Chiniot Road near Adda Pathan Kot, a motorcycle collided with a tractor-trolley, causing the death of Uzma, wife of Aslam Ali (35, resident of Jhang), on the spot, while Wilayat, son of Muhammad (37, resident of Jhang), was injured. Rescue teams handed over the body of the deceased to police and provided first aid to the injured at
Recent Stories
Pakistan team admits batting failures ahead of India clash
Trump sets $100,000 annual fee for H-1B worker visas
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2025
India beat Oman to stay unbeaten in Asia Cup 2025 group stage
UAE President arrives in Belgrade on working visit to Serbia
UN allows Palestinian President to address annual gathering via video
UAE defeat Qatar in Gulf Padel Championship
UAE President concludes official visit to Georgia
UAE President meets honorary chairman of ruling Georgian Dream Party
UAE President, Georgian Prime Minister discuss growth of bilateral ties under Co ..
UAE’s strong presence at Expo Osaka reflects its global standing: UAE Pavilion ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two women killed, two injured in road accidents37 seconds ago
-
Speakers voiced grave concern over Indian government’s settler-colonial policies aimed at altering ..11 minutes ago
-
Rescue operation underway to shift flood stranded villagers to safe locations21 minutes ago
-
Shaikh Abdul Majid condemns traumatizing abuses, reaffirms Kashmiris’ unyielding resistance to Ind ..1 hour ago
-
Pak-Saudi defence pact to deepen Muslim cooperation & back Kashmir, Palestine: Ulema Council Chairma ..1 hour ago
-
Children must be protected through awareness, strong implementation of laws: DC Abottabad2 hours ago
-
India cannot break the spirit of Kashmiri people: APHC says2 hours ago
-
Public outrage as WSSCA Abbottabad issues inflated water bills despite rollback assurance2 hours ago
-
Efforts underway to ensure industrial, economic development of Pakistan: Qaiser Sheikh11 hours ago
-
3-day book & literary exhibition kicks off in federal capital12 hours ago
-
3 killed in coal mine accident in Darra Adam Khel12 hours ago
-
Firing, road accident leave one injured, one dead in Karachi12 hours ago