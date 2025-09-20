Open Menu

Two Women Killed, Two Injured In Road Accidents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2025 | 12:20 PM

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Two women were killed while two others sustained injuries in two separate road accidents in Bhawana.

According to Rescue 1122, a rickshaw overturned after going out of control on Jhang Road, resulting in the death of Kaneez Bibi, wife of Muhammad Khan (45, resident of Kalar Wala), while the rickshaw driver, Asif Ali, son of Ibrahim (30, resident of Kalar Wala), sustained injuries.

The deceased’s body was handed over to the heirs, whereas the injured was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital after being given first aid.

In another incident on Chiniot Road near Adda Pathan Kot, a motorcycle collided with a tractor-trolley, causing the death of Uzma, wife of Aslam Ali (35, resident of Jhang), on the spot, while Wilayat, son of Muhammad (37, resident of Jhang), was injured. Rescue teams handed over the body of the deceased to police and provided first aid to the injured at

