Profiteers fined in Okara

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Director Livestock and price Control Magistrate Dr Waqar on Thursday conducted raids in various areas and imposed fine on profiteers.

According to official sources, the deputy director checked prices of vegetables and fruits in Satghara Nolplot and Bungalow Gogera area and imposed Rs 24000 fine on various profiteers.

Talking on the occasion, he said that selling edible items at higher than government fixed rates was a crime and zero tolerance policy would be adopted against profiteers.