Program series to be launched paying homage to 'National Heroes'

National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (NIFTH)-Lok Virsa would launch a series of programs from October 1 titled "Homage to Our National Heroes"

Talking to APP here, the Executive Director Lok Virsa Talha Ali said this series of programs are aimed to showcase achievements of our national heroes contributed in the creation of Pakistan.

The first program of the series entitled "Exhibition of rare documents, scripts, books and photographs on Quaid-e-Millat/ Shaheed-e-Millat Liaquat Ali Khan" will be held on Friday at Pakistan Monument Museum.

Talha told Video documentaries on "Quaid-e-Millat" will also be screened at the occasion.

The exhibition is being held in collaboration with National Archives of Pakistan and National library of Pakistan.

