UrduPoint.com

Program Series To Be Launched Paying Homage To 'National Heroes'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 57 seconds ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 01:21 PM

Program series to be launched paying homage to 'National Heroes'

National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (NIFTH)-Lok Virsa would launch a series of programs from October 1 titled "Homage to Our National Heroes"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (NIFTH)-Lok Virsa would launch a series of programs from October 1 titled "Homage to Our National Heroes".

Talking to APP here, the Executive Director Lok Virsa Talha Ali said this series of programs are aimed to showcase achievements of our national heroes contributed in the creation of Pakistan.

The first program of the series entitled "Exhibition of rare documents, scripts, books and photographs on Quaid-e-Millat/ Shaheed-e-Millat Liaquat Ali Khan" will be held on Friday at Pakistan Monument Museum.

Talha told Video documentaries on "Quaid-e-Millat" will also be screened at the occasion.

The exhibition is being held in collaboration with National Archives of Pakistan and National library of Pakistan.

\778

Related Topics

Pakistan Liaquat Ali Khan October From

Recent Stories

Polio drive kicks off in Sargodha

Polio drive kicks off in Sargodha

1 second ago
 Ten Melbourne Police Officers Injured in Clashes W ..

Ten Melbourne Police Officers Injured in Clashes With Anti-Lockdown Protesters - ..

3 seconds ago
 Lok Virsa organizes screening of short films, docu ..

Lok Virsa organizes screening of short films, documentaries

51 seconds ago
 Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

53 seconds ago
 Chairman PAC condoles demise of senior journalist

Chairman PAC condoles demise of senior journalist

54 seconds ago
 PML-N senior leader Javed Latif served show-cause ..

PML-N senior leader Javed Latif served show-cause notice

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.