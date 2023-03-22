UrduPoint.com

Projects On Track To Improve Infrastructure In Industrial Zones: Sindh Minister For Industries And Cooperatives Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo

Sindh Minister for Industries and Cooperatives Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo, on Wednesday, said that the development projects worth over a billion rupees were underway to improve infrastructure in the industrial zones of Sindh

The minister, while addressing a meeting during visit of SITE Association Karachi, said that Rs. 270 million were being spent on improvement of roads at Sindh Industrial Trading Estate (SITE) Karachi.

He said that all possible steps were being taken to rehabilitate infrastructure in the industrial zones and two projects for construction of flyovers in SITE area were in the process of approval.

The minister also assured that necessary staff would be provided to make fire station in the SITE area fully operational.

Terming cooperation of industrial and traders' community vital for development of the province Jam Ikramullah said that involvement of SITE association in development works taking place in the area would be ensured.

He said that Sindh government was also working on a comprehensive plan on water supply and drainage.

On concerns of industrialists about provision of natural gas and electricity to production units the minister said that the Federal government ought to take measures for addressing the issue.

Sindh Secretary Industries and Trade Abdul Rasheed Solangi and MD SITE Tariq Khokhar were also accompanied by the minister while officials of the SITE Association apprised the minister about ongoing development projects in the area.

