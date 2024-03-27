Prominent Kashmiri rights activist Jalil Andrabi remembered on his martyrdom anniversary

Altaf Hussain Wani, the Senior All Parties Hurriyat leader and vice chairman of Jammu Kashmir National Front (JKNF), on Wednesday led a heartfelt commemoration to honor the revered Kashmiri lawyer and human rights advocate, Jalil Ahmad Andrabi, on his martyrdom anniversary in Jammu and Kashmir

Andrabi, who was tragically arrested and fatally tortured by Indian occupational forces in 1996, was lauded for fearlessly championing the rights of voiceless Kashmiris and courageously advocating human rights.

Wani emphasized Andrabi's unwavering commitment to the cause of humanity and his unrelenting efforts in speaking out against the injustices faced by the people of Kashmir.

He called for an independent investigation into Andrabi's killing, shedding light on the multitude of similar incidents in the region involving Indian army personnel, where justice for the victims has been elusive. Wani underscored the pervasive impunity enjoyed by the Indian forces as a catalyst for rights violations, torture, and extrajudicial killings in the Indian-occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

