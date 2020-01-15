(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Wednesday said that protecting the interest of public sector employees was priority of the government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Wednesday said that protecting the interest of public sector employees was priority of the government.

He stated this in a special reception organized in honour of him by the employees of his ministry, said a press release issued here.

Secretary Maritime Affairs Rizwan Ahmed, Chairman Port Qasim Authority, Karachi Port Trust and the officials of the ministry attended the reception.

"We must all leave a legacy in our respective capacities at the ministry" said the minister.

He said that out of all ministries, the ministry of Maritime Affairs had the most potential to help Pakistan achieve its financial goals by following globally used Blue Economy Models.

The employees appreciated the minister's efforts for resolving their problems.

.