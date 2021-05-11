UrduPoint.com
Protecting People From Corona Top Priority Of Govt: Faizullah Kamoka

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 05:50 PM

Protecting people from corona top priority of govt: Faizullah Kamoka

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :Chairman Standing Committee on Finance and Economic Affairs Faizullah Kamuka said on Tuesday that protecting people from deadly coronavirus was the top priority of the PTI government.

Talking to APP, he said that due to severity of third wave of corona pandemic, the government had decided to impose lockdown during Eid holidays to contain the spread of virus. However, public cooperation was imperative to defeat the virus, he said.

He appealed to the citizens to adopt preventive measures voluntarily and avoid going out of their houses without any emergency or dire need.

He said the government had released SOPs to control rapid spread of corona pandemic. The people should show their responsibility to act upon the SOPs as these were in their best interest to save them from virus.

He said the government had increased number of beds and ventilators in hospitals while doctors and paramedicalstaff was activated and put on alert to deal with any emergency situation. However, the people should stayat home to remain safe from corona as prevention was better than cure, he added.

