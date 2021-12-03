Protection of rights of special persons is our collective responsibility; Dr. Rubaba Buledi

Chairperson of Women Parliamentarians Forum in Balochistan Assembly Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi on Friday said that the protection of the rights of special persons was our collective responsibility in order to give them a dignified place in the society

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Chairperson of Women Parliamentarians Forum in Balochistan Assembly Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi on Friday said that the protection of the rights of special persons was our collective responsibility in order to give them a dignified place in the society.

In a massage issued in connection of celebration of International Day of Special People, she said 4 million special persons have been registered in the Ehsas program and the government has fixed a stipend of Rs. 2,000 per person for 2 million special persons. Although an increase has been proposed, special persons are suffering more in Balochistan than in other provinces, for which serious and concrete steps are indispensable, she said.

Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi said that giving equal development opportunities to special people was a sign of good health of any society while we should play their positive role for betterment of special persons saying they could make useful citizens in the society from provision of education and other basic facilities.

There is an urgent need to create awareness in the society about the care and education of special persons, she added saying according to available data, 10 to 12 percent of the world's population were disabled persons.

Chairperson Women Parliamentarians Forum Dr, Rubaba Khan Buledi said physically disabled people are the useful members of the society due to their abilities who have made a new history for the service of the humanity.

In this regard, Stephen Hawking is a great example of this century and advances in science and technology have made clear the difference between disability and compulsion, she said.

Dr. Rubaba said that ramps should be constructed for special persons in all public and private buildings. Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal and other institutions should not be limited to providing wheelchairs to special persons but also opportunities for their employment and business create special people to strengthen the country's economy through their business, then the country would have an economic revolution.

He said that the first "APP" for the visually impaired has been introduced in Pakistan which could be translated from Bareilly language into urdu which is a positive sign.

She said that there was a need for experts to gather on the forum and highlight new research aspects in the education for provision of special persons so that Pakistan, like the developed countries, could benefit from the extraordinary talents of disabled persons and recognize their services and abilities encourage them.