Protest rallies across KP condemning IIOJK annexation mark Kashmir Exploitation Day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Protest rallies and demonstrations were held across Khyber Pakthunkhwa including merged tribal districts to express solidarity with Kashmiris and strongly condemned unlawful annexation besides two years long military siege of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jummu and Kashmir (IIOJK) by fascist Modi Government on August 5, 2019.

From Khyber to Chitral and DI Khan to South Waziristan, big and small protest demonstrations, rallies and walks were held in all 35 districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa including seven tribal districts of erstwhile FATA where thousands of people, civil society, government officials, intelligentsia, human rights' activists, politicians, students, education and others segment of the society attended in large number.

The people of KP and Kashmiris raised placards and banners inscribed with slogans such as 'Indian Occupational Forces Go out of Kashmir, Kashmir Banay Ga Pakistan and Kashmir's jugular vein of Pakistan." In Peshawar, a big protest rally was taken out from Chief Minister's Secretariat led by Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Mahmood Khan where participants raised placards and banners to strongly condemn the two years long military siege and scrapping of special status of IIOJK besides continued human rights abuses, extra judicial killings and state terrorism in held territory.

Besides others, Provincial Ministers, Advisors, Special Assistants to the Chief Minister, Civil Servants, Government officials, human rights' activists, members from civil society, elites of the City, students and people in large number attended the Kashmir Exploitation Day's rally.

Prominent among those, who attended the rally include Provincial Minister for Health and Finance, Taimur Salim Jhagra, Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Special Education and Information, Kamran Bangash and others. The rally marched up to Khyber Road and later dispersed peacefully at Chief Minister Secretariat.

Two years ago on August 5, 2019, the fascist Modi Government went against several relevant UN Security Council resolutions including 38 of January 17, 1948 and 47 of April 12, 1948. Despite UNSC resolutions, Indian Government had abolished special constitutional status of IIOJK by putting the entire held valley into prison, thus depriving an already oppressed Kashmiris from all civil, constitutional, legal and human rights.

The charged protestors deplored continued atrocities, human rights' abuses, extra judicial killings in fake encounters and state terrorism in occupied territory and urged UNSC to implement its resolutions on Kashmir.

Kamran Bangash, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Higher Education and Information, Kamran Bangash said people of entire KP stand together with oppressed Kashmiris in their just struggle for self- determinations and time was not for away when they would get freedom from Indian yoke.

He said observance of Kashmir exploitation day was aimed at to condemn fascist Modi Govt illegal action regarding abolishing of special status of IIOJK and to remind the world community including UNSC members of their pledges regarding provision of right of self determination to oppressed Kashimiris.

Protest demonstrations were also held at Abbottabad district where people strongly condemn Modi Govt's unilateral illegal actions. Khyber Pakthunkhwa Assembly Speaker, Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani said India had denied all human rights and liberties including freedom of communication, movement and treatment in hospitals to Kashmiris during last two-years' military siege of the held territory.

The Speaker in a statement said August 5 was being observed as Kashmir Exploitation Day against illegal annexation of the held territory in 2019 and to appraise international community about continued human rights' abuses, extra judicial killings of oppressed Kashmiris in fake encounters, India's state terrorism and cruel lockdown in IIOJK.

"India had imposed ban on freedom of expression of innocent Kashmiris and their access to hospitals at IIOJK where oppressed Kashmiris were being subjected to brutal mental and physical torture besides women are being disgraced and sexually assaulted.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had effectively fought the Kashmir issue in all political and diplomatic forums including the UN General Assembly and has boldly exposed ugly face of fascist Modi Government and so -called India secular state before the world.

The speaker reiterated that people of Pakistan were standing shoulder to shoulder with Kashmiris brothers and sisters for their just and legitimate struggle for self-determination and would continue their political, moral and diplomatic support till they achieve freedom from Indian yoke.