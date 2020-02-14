Province-wide operation: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) o seals 12 food points

(@FahadShabbir)

Following the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Friday launched a province-wide grand operation to control the adulteration and forgery in the food industry

During the operation, PFA sealed 12 food businesses including a famous sweets shop in Lahore on account of adulteration and poor cleanliness arrangements. In a bid to ensure the safety of food from production to consumption, PFA Director General Irfan Memon led the operation in the provincial metropolis while directors and deputy directors of the respective districts in their jurisdiction.

The DG PFA sealed the production unit of Fazal Sweets & Bakers on Kacha Jail Road due to using substandard cream, cheese, prohibited loose colours and dirty oil. Apart from that, workers of the shop did not have medical certificates. He said that rusty vessels were also being used in the preparation of bakery items and sweets. In Samanabad, Kashmir Bakery Bread and New Kashmir Bakers were fined over non-compliance of instructions. The director general further said the PFA imposed fine on Saleem Phayonia Walay located at Joy Shah and Gullu Sweets on Samsani Road.

He said that substandard food ingredients in the manufacturing of any edible items cause health issues for consumers. He appealed citizens to inform PFA in case of witness of unhygienic food in their surroundings.

In South Region, PFA closed down Zatoon Bakers and Al-Noor Bakers in DG Khan due to using substandard dough, doing business without a food license and poor cleanliness. PFA also shut down three meat shops for using non-food graded drums and not adopting cone slaughtering system, as well as for failing to meet the hygienic working environment.

PFA Bahawalnagar team raided Habib Mirch Masala unit and sealed it over failure its spices samples in the tests and for not following the labelling rules. In Chakwal, the authority raided Atta General Store and sealed it for selling expired cold drinks and other edible items. A team of PFA Faisalabad sealed Seems Fried Chicken & Burger and Fork and Knife food point due to using rancid oil, poor storage area, the presence of rats and unhygienic conditions. Similarly, PFA shut down Ali Fat Rendering Unit for extracting oil from animal filth and fat. Further, Hassan Bakery was sealed in Jhang owing to use rotten eggs and for failing to produce medicals of workers.