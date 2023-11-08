Provincial Election Commissioner chairs meeting to review arrangements of general election

Provincial Election Commissioner Aijaz Anwar Chohan here on Wednesday chaired a meeting regarding arrangements of General Elections 2024. The meeting reviewed the arrangements for security, availability of water, electricity, washrooms, furniture and other basic requirements including polling process and training of polling staff

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) Provincial Election Commissioner Aijaz Anwar Chohan here on Wednesday chaired a meeting regarding arrangements of General Elections 2024. The meeting reviewed the arrangements for security, availability of water, electricity, washrooms, furniture and other basic requirements including polling process and training of polling staff.

Addressing the meeting, the Provincial Election Commissioner said that the election would ensure the constitutional, national and most important responsibility in Sindh and all over the country. He stressed that all departments shall take steps on the priority basis for holding of fair and transparent elections with national spirit by providing all facilities at polling stations.

He said that Sindh Police and Rangers would play an important role in maintaining law and order by providing security. He said that on the occasion of election, the installation of CCTV cameras at more sensitive polling stations shall be ensured with focus on security and communication plan so that the miscreants fail to get a chance to deteriorate the environment. He directed the officials of Education, Works and Services Department to complete the repairing work at polling stations' buildings throughout the division and submit its report to the Deputy Commissioner and Commissioner.

Addressing the meeting, Commissioner Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider said that in order to ensure the general elections fair and transparent, the responsibilities accorded by the government shall be discharged with dedication. He said that the availability of facilities at polling stations shall be ensured prior to the conduct of elections to facilitate voters.

DIG Police Pervez Ahmed Chandio said that security at polling stations was on top priority with maintenance of law and order situation in the limits of the division during the polling process for which the security plan was being formulated.

Briefing the meeting, Regional Election Commissioner SBA Muhammad Yousuf Siddiqui informed that during the general election on February 08, 2024, the polling process would be held for 13 provincial and 6 NA seats, which include 2 National and 4 Provincial Assembly seats of District Shaheed Benazirabad, 2 NA and 4 PA seats of District Naushehro Ferzoe and 2 NA and 5 PA seats of District Sanghar. He said that polling stations are visited for provision of facilities while the training of Master Trainers was finalized. He further said that in all 2357 polling stations would be setup in all the three districts of the SBA Division, which include 772 Polling stations at Shaheed Benazirabad, 904 at Sanghar and 686 polling stations at District Naushehro Feroze. He said that the number of polling staff would be 28417 to discharge their duties throughout the division while 3 DROs, 19 ROs and 38 AROs would also be part of polling staff. DC SBA Zahid Hussain Rind, DC Sanghar Imranul Hassan Khawaja and DC Naushehro Feroze Arsalan Saleem informed meeting about steps taken with regard to election in ther districts and issue coming up. The meeting was also attended by Additional Commissioner Subhash Chandar, SSP SBA Haider Raza, SSP Sanghar Sadam Hussain, SSP N’Feroze Abid Baloch, Distt Election Commissioner SBA Muhammad Yousuf Majeedano, DECs of Sanghar and Naushehro Feroze and officials of departments of education, health, public health and education works. Later Prov Election Commissioner Aijaz Anwar Chohan accompanied by Commissioner Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider visited polling station sites at Govt Boys Degree College, HM Khoja High Scholl and Govt Primary school established at LBOD Colony.

