PSCC For Anti-Polio Holds Meeting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 09:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :A meeting on Provincial Security Coordination Committee for Anti-Polio Campaign was held on Friday under the Chairmanship of Special Secretary Muhammad Asif at Home and Tribal Affairs Department.

Additional Secretary Security Sharif Hussain, Additional Secretary Health for Polio Eradication Abdul Basit, Police, Health, Emergency Operations Center and other concerned officials attended the meeting. Additional Secretary Health Abdul Basit addressed the meeting regarding security during anti-polio campaign.

He gave a detailed briefing on the challenges. Addressing all the concerned officials on the occasion, Muhammad Asif directed them to use all available resources for a polio free Pakistan and make the anti-polio campaign a success.

He further said that parents who refuse to vaccinate their children against polio should be persuaded in a moral manner. He asked the police department to ensure the safety of the polio workers to prevent any untoward incident during the anti-polio drive in July.

