PTA Conducts QoS Surveys For Fixed-Line Broadband In Pakistan
Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2025 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has successfully conducted Quality of Service (QoS) surveys for fixed-line broadband services across 26 major cities of Pakistan, including Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJ&K) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).
According to a news release, these surveys, carried out during the 3rd and 4th quarters of 2024, aimed to assess the performance of Broadband Service Providers (BSPs) and ensure delivery of high-quality internet services to users.
The survey findings indicate that most BSPs are meeting key performance indicators (KPIs) such as Network Availability, Network Latency, and Jitter.
However, several BSPs showed underperformance in the critical area of Bandwidth Utilization, which can negatively impact user experience, particularly during peak usage hours. PTA has instructed these operators to implement corrective actions to improve their QoS.
PTA remains committed to enhancing broadband service standards nationwide. The comprehensive QoS survey results for Q3 and Q4 2024 are available on PTA’s official website for public access:
https://www.pta.gov.pk/category/qos-survey-of-fixed-line-broadband-service-providers-2020-1403945254-2023-05-30
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025
Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by India: Asif
District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May dr ..
Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 million
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open fo ..
Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: Amir Muqam
Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day official visit to boost security ..
BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-free food
National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqeel Malik
SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research library, 1,500 books uploaded ..
Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTA conducts QoS surveys for Fixed-Line Broadband in Pakistan5 minutes ago
-
Rana Mashood Ahmed strongly condemns India's cowardly attack on Pakistan5 minutes ago
-
Ghous condemns Indian aggression,commends Pakistan armed forces’ swift response:15 minutes ago
-
ACS condemns Indian attacks25 minutes ago
-
Pakistan foils Indian cyber attacks: Shaza Fatima25 minutes ago
-
Two motorcyclists killed, one injured in Rawalpindi25 minutes ago
-
Riaz Pirzada strongly condemns unprovoked Indian aggression25 minutes ago
-
Khalid Magsi strongly condemns Indian aggression45 minutes ago
-
AJK President condoles veteran Kashmiri Physician's demise45 minutes ago
-
CM pays tribute to PAF for shooting down five Indian jets45 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 164,300 cusecs water45 minutes ago
-
Emergency meeting convened after Indian attack; Punjab declares state of high alert45 minutes ago