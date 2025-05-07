Open Menu

PTA Conducts QoS Surveys For Fixed-Line Broadband In Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2025 | 01:10 PM

PTA conducts QoS surveys for Fixed-Line Broadband in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has successfully conducted Quality of Service (QoS) surveys for fixed-line broadband services across 26 major cities of Pakistan, including Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJ&K) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

According to a news release, these surveys, carried out during the 3rd and 4th quarters of 2024, aimed to assess the performance of Broadband Service Providers (BSPs) and ensure delivery of high-quality internet services to users.

The survey findings indicate that most BSPs are meeting key performance indicators (KPIs) such as Network Availability, Network Latency, and Jitter.

However, several BSPs showed underperformance in the critical area of Bandwidth Utilization, which can negatively impact user experience, particularly during peak usage hours. PTA has instructed these operators to implement corrective actions to improve their QoS.

PTA remains committed to enhancing broadband service standards nationwide. The comprehensive QoS survey results for Q3 and Q4 2024 are available on PTA’s official website for public access:

https://www.pta.gov.pk/category/qos-survey-of-fixed-line-broadband-service-providers-2020-1403945254-2023-05-30

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025

4 hours ago
 Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by ..

Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by India: Asif

13 hours ago
 District administration reviews April polio campai ..

District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May dr ..

13 hours ago
 Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 mi ..

Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 million

14 hours ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USP ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open fo ..

14 hours ago
Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: A ..

Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: Amir Muqam

13 hours ago
 Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day off ..

Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day official visit to boost security ..

13 hours ago
 BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-fre ..

BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-free food

13 hours ago
 National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqe ..

National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqeel Malik

13 hours ago
 SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research ..

SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research library, 1,500 books uploaded ..

14 hours ago
 Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack

Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan