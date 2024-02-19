PTI announces alliance with SIC, MWM to form govts

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 19th, 2024) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday announced its alliance with the Sunni Ittehad Council and Majlis-e-Wahdatul Muslimeen (MWM).

Barrister Gohar said that PTI-backed independent candidates from the central, Punjab, and KP regions would join the Sunni Ittehad Council.

He made this announcement while addressing a joint press conference with Sunni Itehad Council and Majlis-e-Wahdatul Muslimeen (MWM) in Islamabad on Monday.

The PTI leader said that they took this decision after extensive deliberations. He also mentioned that PTI candidates would officially submit documents to join the Sunni Ittehad Council to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on the same day.

Reiterating PTI’s claim of alleged election rigging, Barrister Gohar asserted that his party had secured 170 to 180 seats in the National Assembly (NA) but fell victim to 'rigged' results.

MWM chief Allama Nasir Abbas and Sunni Ittehad Council head Hamid Raza Khan praised PTI for its electoral victory without using the “bat” symbol. Both leaders emphasized that their alliance with PTI was 'unconditional.'

Omar Ayub Khan, speaking at the event, explained that the decision to align with the Sunni Ittehad Council aimed to secure reserved seats, which are typically allocated to political parties. He further referenced Liaquat Chatha's revelations, a former commissioner of Rawalpindi, alleging that rigging had been orchestrated to hinder PTI's electoral success. Ayub also accused Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan of 'stealing' PTI seats in Karachi and Hyderabad during the 2024 elections.